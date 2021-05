In the game of baseball, strong middle infielders are just as important as anyone else on the field. Whether you’re playing second base or shortstop, your team depends on you to not only snag every ground ball that you can but also turn every double play that you can. For more than a decade, the Rangers had one of the best middle infielders in the game in Elvis Andrus. Now that he has moved on by trade to the Oakland Athletics, let’s take a look at how the current Texas Rangers double-play combo is doing so far in 2021.