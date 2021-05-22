Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC013-217-231400- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0047.000000T0000Z-210527T1500Z/ /SCZM7.1.ER.210519T1715Z.210523T0600Z.210526T1500Z.NO/ 850 PM CDT Sat May 22 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * Until Thursday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 21.7 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, flood waters impact all of the low lying areas in the Schell Osage Conservation Area as well as several county roads west of Schell City. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.alerts.weather.gov