A 2-year-old kid got tightly to a weapon late Friday night and inadvertently shot himself, Milwaukee police say. It happened right around 11:40 p.m. close to North 48th and West Marion road. Police said the kid was genuinely harmed and taken to a space emergency clinic, where he is in basic condition. Officials captured a 28-year-old Milwaukee lady. Her name has not been delivered. Specialists have not said what charges she may confront. The boy’s name was not released. Milwaukee police initially detailed the youngster was a young lady.