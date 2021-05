"What's your plan now, Bunny?" Protagonist Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for a New Zealand indie drama titled The Justice of Bunny King, from filmmaker Gaysorn Thavat making her feature directorial debut. This is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival kicking off in just a few weeks - hence the new trailer to build some buzz. Described as a "triumph over adversity tale" about women fighting their way back from the bottom of society. Essie Davis (from The Babadook) stars as Bunny King, who wants nothing more than to be reunited with her two children who've been placed in foster care. But things get even harder when she has to take care of her teenage niece Tonya, played by Thomasin McKenzie (from Leave No Trace & Jojo Rabbit). Also starring Ryan O'Kane, Erroll Shand, Angus Stevens, and Amelie Baynes. These two lead actors make this a must see film anyway, and this first look footage looks promising as well.