Spalding County, GA

Delta Community Credit Union expand to Butts, Spalding counties

By GRIFFIN DAILY NEWS STAFF
Griffin Daily News
 5 days ago

Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union with more than $8.3 billion in assets, has expanded its field of membership to include Butts and Spalding counties in south metro Atlanta. With this expansion, membership in Delta Community is now open to all residents of 16 metro Atlanta counties. “We...

