Our Lady of the Cape welcomes global prayer marathon

Thank You for Your Holy Word. Thank You for all that You do in our lives. We pray we would choose to honor You in everything we do. We pray You would continue to help us draw closer to You and closer to each other. We ask You to fill our hearts with passion for the work You have for us to do. We pray we would be excited to work together as a team for Your glory. We pray that passion motivates us to learn and grow in the areas that we need to understand better. We pray that passion is translated to one another in marriage. We pray Your will is done in us and through us in Jesus’ name AMEN!