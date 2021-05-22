newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Our Lady of the Cape welcomes global prayer marathon

By Quinton Amundson, The Catholic Register
catholicregister.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada’s Our Lady of the Cape (Notre-Dame-du-Cap) Shrine in Trois-Rivières, Que., will welcome the world May 23 as part of the month-long global prayer marathon. Catholics across the globe participating in the prayer marathon throughout May — orchestrated by Pope Francis and the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization — will link-up via YouTube at 6 p.m. ET to participate in prayerful activities occurring at the Marian shrine, one of 30 around the world designated to take part in the marathon calling for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.catholicregister.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Our Lady Of The Cape#God#Catholics#The Catholic Register#Pontifical Council#Prayerful Activities#Parishioners#Scripture#Calling#Quebec City#Montreal#Que#Canada#Justice#Trois Rivi Res
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Youtube
Related
Wisconsin Rapids, WIwrcitytimes.com

Our Lady Queen of Heaven gets new mural

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – On May 10, Our Lady Queen of Heaven unveiled a new mural in the school’s cafeteria. “The old mural had somewhat mistakenly been painted over to the great dismay of Fr.Valentine and many of the children. I was asked by a school employee, Gina Steidel, if I would be interested in painting a new mural of Jesus and the children,” muralist, Dawn Olson explained.
Religionnewmexico.org

Our Lady of Peace

Our Lady of Peace is on view at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, in Santa Fe. WHENEVER HE RECEIVES A NEW PARISH assignment, the Reverend Timothy Martinez searches for his family ties. He studies the history of the area, including parish records, and has done so at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church, in Mora, and then San Francisco de Asís, in Ranchos de Taos. Nearly always, he finds parts of himself.
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Fill Our Hearts With Passion

Thank You for Your Holy Word. Thank You for all that You do in our lives. We pray we would choose to honor You in everything we do. We pray You would continue to help us draw closer to You and closer to each other. We ask You to fill our hearts with passion for the work You have for us to do. We pray we would be excited to work together as a team for Your glory. We pray that passion motivates us to learn and grow in the areas that we need to understand better. We pray that passion is translated to one another in marriage. We pray Your will is done in us and through us in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religionepiscopalnewsservice.org

Thy Kingdom Come annual global prayer movement gears up

[Anglican Taonga] Hundreds of thousands of Christians worldwide are gearing up to take part in the sixth Thy Kingdom Come event – a global ecumenical prayer movement for evangelization that occurs annually from Ascension to Pentecost, and this year runs from May 13 – 23. Founded by former Archbishop of...
Religioncatholicforlife.com

FR. MIKE’S HOMILY FOR THE MEMORIAL OF OUR LADY OF FATIMA (MAY 13)

FR. MIKE’S HOMILY FOR THE MEMORIAL OF OUR LADY OF FATIMA (MAY 13) HOMILY: For six consecutive months in 1917, from May 13 to October 13, 1917, the Blessed Mother appeared to three Portuguese children in Fatima, a town located 100 miles north of the capital city of Lisbon. Mary asked the children to pray the rosary for world peace, for the end of World War I, for the conversion of sinners and of Russia.
Relationship AdviceUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Our Marriage Is A Ministry

Thank You for the gift of marriage. Thank You for our marriage being a ministry in this world. We pray our love and devotion toward each other would be a testimony of Your power in our lives working through us. We pray we would understand all the many ways our marriage is a ministry to others. We pray we would believe that our marriage has purpose far greater than just ourselves. We pray Your will is done on earth as it is in heaven in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religionbrownsvillepress.com

Power of prayer

Share PHOTO BY BROOKE MCCAIN – Pastor Grover Westover leads local community members in a rendition of “God Bless America” […]. To access this post please login to your account. If you haven't already done so, you can subscribe now to access the Brownsville Press.
Religionglobalministries.org

WCC invites churches to online global prayer for the Holy Land

WCC invites churches to online global prayer for the Holy Land. The World Council of Churches (WCC) executive committee is inviting the ecumenical fellowship and all people of good will to join in a live-streamed prayer for the Holy Land on 20 May at 16:30 CET.The World Council of Churches (WCC) executive committee is inviting the ecumenical fellowship and all people of good will to join in a live-streamed prayer for the Holy Land on Thursday, May 20 at 11:30 am Eastern Daylight Time/8:30 am Pacific.
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Our Vows

Thank You for our wedding vows. Thank You for designing and establishing marriage. We pray we would remember our vows and the commitment we have made to each other. We pray our vows will be a pillar to hold up the foundation of our marriage. We pray our foundation is strong. When hard times press in on us or struggles come, please remind us of our vows. We pray we would be faithful to the commitment to marriage we have made in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religionsimplycatholic.com

Pope St. Paul VI: Prophet for the modern world

In the 40 years since his death in August 1978, Pope St. Paul VI has been viewed in various lights: as a prophet in regard to the predictions he made concerning the consequences of widespread contraceptive use in Humanae Vitae; as a messenger in continuing and promulgating the work of the Second Vatican Council and upholding the Tradition of the Church; as a pilgrim in making apostolic visits around the world; and as a peacemaker in beginning the work towards reconciliation with the Orthodox church and other Christian communities.
Religionthetablet.org

Let’s Keep Our Asian Brethren in Our Hearts and Prayers

In 2008, Pope Benedict XVI established May 24th as the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. Here is some history into the importance of praying for Catholics in the communist country because of the lack of complete religious freedom and the rupture, or the disjuncture, in the church between the patriotic church and the underground church, that they could be restored to full unity.
Worldla-croix.com

Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage

The aftermath of the suicide bombing at St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo on Easter Sunday. (ucanews.com photo) — Recent months have seen a great deal of debate and controversy in Sri Lanka. In the first week of February, the Presidential Commission of Inquiry's final report into the Easter 2019 bombings...
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Our Legacy Of Love

Thank You for Your faithfulness. Thank You for never giving up on us. Thank You for loving us, despite our inability to be perfect. Thank You for Jesus Christ, who paid the price for our sin. We are deeply grateful for His sacrifice. We pray we would look to Jesus as an example of how to love each other unconditionally. We pray we would understand just how great our legacy of love truly is. We pray others would be impacted by the love we share in our marriage relationship. We pray our legacy of love draws others closer to You in Jesus’ name AMEN!
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Goodness

Thank You for Your goodness. We pray goodness would be a trait others see in our marriage. We pray we would produce more and more goodness in our lives as we abide in You and keep in step with Your Spirit. We pray we would be good toward each other. We pray we would be supportive to one another. We pray we would love each other deeply and affirm each other daily. We pray Your will is done and Your purpose for our marriage is fulfilled in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Johnston, RIjohnstonsunrise.net

Padre Pio celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church

Our Lady of Grace Church in Johnston, and The Spirit of Hope nonprofit charity, have announced a program in honor of Padre Pio’s birthday on Sunday, May 30. The event will begin with a solemn Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by a blessing and dedication of a new Padre Pio statue.