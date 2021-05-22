Our Lady of the Cape welcomes global prayer marathon
Canada’s Our Lady of the Cape (Notre-Dame-du-Cap) Shrine in Trois-Rivières, Que., will welcome the world May 23 as part of the month-long global prayer marathon. Catholics across the globe participating in the prayer marathon throughout May — orchestrated by Pope Francis and the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization — will link-up via YouTube at 6 p.m. ET to participate in prayerful activities occurring at the Marian shrine, one of 30 around the world designated to take part in the marathon calling for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.catholicregister.org