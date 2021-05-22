Inside Scott Disick's Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian Today

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have known each other for well over a decade. Although the two dated and had three children together, they never got married. After years of trying to work it out, the two parted ways, officially, in July 2015, according to Us Weekly. Since that time, Kourtney and Scott have remained friends, both dedicated to raising their kids, even taking vacations together to keep things as normal as possible for their kids, despite the fact that they were living separate lives.