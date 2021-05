Keith Dudzinski is coaching one of the more crucial positions on the defensive side of the ball and took time to break down his group. “I coach Sams and Vipers,” Dudzinski said. “Kind of the outside linebackers. The Viper is kind of a hybrid. He has to do all three phases. He has to be able to rush the passer, stop the run, be on the second level and first level. He has to have the ability to go back on the third level and play some middle and half field for us and have some man coverage skills.