Little Free Library boxes donated

The Griffin Daily News donated four old metal newspaper boxes on Friday morning for the Spalding County Fire Department to use toward the Spalding Collaborative’s ongoing Little Free Library project around town. These boxes will be refurbished and staged at Spalding County Fire Department sites throughout the county where SCFD Lt. and Fire Safety Officer Rocky White said they would be used as a creative way for the Fire Department — which plans to use the theme of fire trucks and Dalmatians — to interact with the community and help develop future readers. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Crystal Holbert, Griffin Daily News marketing manager; White; Joy Gaddy, GDN publisher and Spalding Collaborative board member; Cameron Pierce, SCFD firefighter; and Don Taylor, Spalding Collaborative. In the front row, from left, are Bill Millican, GDN distribution manager; and George Branch, SCFD firefighter.