Georgia State

Georgia's film industry continues to rebound

By KAREN GUNNELS STAFF WRITER KAREN@GRIFFINDAILYNEWS.COM
Griffin Daily News
 5 days ago

Even though the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shut down film production in Georgia, locations across the state — including Griffin and Spalding County — are seeing a rebound in film projects. Movies and TV productions filmed in Georgia generated $101 million in wages for members of the International Alliance of Theatrical...

www.griffindailynews.com
