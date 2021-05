No. 1 - eAeon - “Don’t (ft. RM)”. South Korean singer-songwriter eAeon hits No. 1 for the first time in his career on the World Digital Song Sales chart with his latest single “Don’t,” but he didn’t do it all on his own. The musician is joined by BTS member and global superstar RM, and the pair take the cut right to the top in its first go on the tally.