Huntsville, AL

Warm Saturday morning, get ready for temps in the 90s

By Abigail Degler
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Your Saturday morning is starting off mild in the 60s. Light winds will pick up throughout the day. By late morning, temperatures will warm up even more thanks to warm winds and clearing skies. Highs are ranging in the upper 80s and lower 90s today.

Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Retro temperatures this week, get set for the return of the 90s

After nearly two weeks of below average temperatures, the weather pattern is about to flip and we’ll need some Ice Ice, Baby to cool off this week!. Just in time for summer pool parties, we hope your boombox is loaded with sweet tunes from TLC, George Michael, the Spice Girls and the Backstreet Boys because temperatures are going back to the 90s!
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

4-day forecast for Huntsville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntsville: Monday, May 17: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Huntsville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntsville: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Huntsville

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Huntsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Jackson County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this line of storms has passed. Target Area: Jackson; Limestone; Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...NORTHERN MADISON...EAST CENTRAL LAUDERDALE...LIMESTONE...SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fayetteville to near Ardmore to near Rogersville. Movement was to the southeast at 40 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Fayetteville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Ardmore and Lexington.
Madison County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across northern Alabama. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near the Tennessee River or Lake Guntersville, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR JACKSON...MARSHALL...MADISON...CULLMAN AND SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Huntland to near Morgan City to near Nesmith, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management and Doppler radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Cullman, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Guntersville, Arab, Bridgeport, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal and Meridianville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH