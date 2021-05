K-pop group Seventeen will drop their eight mini album, Your Choice, on June 18 as part of their "Power of Love" project. On Tuesday (May 18) the boy band previewed the project with the animated 90-second concept trailer for the "Power," which features a finger-snapping soundtrack and images of characters shooting hoops, eating cake, falling asleep the train and snuggling with their dogs amid affirmations about love such as: "We all need love," "Love finds its way to everyone, anywhere" and "Love is the light that shines on us, the miracle in our lives."