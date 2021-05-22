newsbreak-logo
Florida nursing homes: A real-time test for COVID vaccine immunity

By Cindy Krischer Goodman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

When COVID vaccines arrived in Florida in December, seniors in elder-care facilities were among the first to get the life-saving treatment.

The strategy has paid off: COVID cases in residents of Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities fell 90% since January.

Now senior advocate organizations are closely watching the new case numbers and hospitalizations. No one — even vaccine manufacturers — knows for certain how long immunity will last, particularly in the elderly. Both Pfizer and Moderna CEOs have said it’s likely there will be a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months.

“It’s a critical juncture,” said Brian Lee, director of Families for Better Care. a nonprofit watchdog organization for long-term care facilities.

Lee worries health officials aren’t paying close enough attention in this population in which COVID has proved deadly. The Florida Department of Health has not updated the number of cases and deaths in long-term care residents and staff on its public-facing dashboard since May 5, he said.

“It’s important to know how the trajectory is shifting in these facilities, They are the most vulnerable and the time frame is narrowing. If they got a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, they might need a booster,” he said. “June is coming and for many, it will be six months since they were vaccinated.”

Focus remains on vaccination

For now, the Florida Health Care Association, the state’s largest advocacy group for nursing homes, said it is focusing on getting all residents and staff vaccinated with the two doses they need to have initial immunity.

Over the last six weeks, the vaccination rates have barely budged , particularly among staff members — which is how the virus initially seeped into facilities.

About 74% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, up from 68% six weeks earlier. About 93% of assisted living residents are vaccinated, which did not change.

For staff, vaccination rates remain dangerously low — only about 40% of nursing home staff (up from 36%) and 43% of assisted living facility employees (up from 40%) have received a shot, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Without everyone becoming vaccinated, COVID has crept into some facilities. As of Monday, three dozen facilities in Florida have residents with COVID, and nearly 200 senior-care centers have one or more staff members with the virus, data provided to the South Florida Sun Sentinel shows. Some of those facilities have dedicated COVID units that house as many as 18 positive residents. Others have small outbreaks with as many as 10 staff members infected.

“You only need one symptomatic or pre-symptomatic person to go in and out for them to spread the virus to multiple residents who aren’t vaccinated yet,” said Jeff Johnson, Florida director of AARP. “Infection control is incredibly important in nursing homes and something they have a spotty record on.”

Monitoring is critical

In the last few weeks, health officials ended weekly COVID meetings with long-term care owners, and most nursing homes pulled back significantly on their routine testing, following new federal requirements.

The majority of Florida’s nearly 4,000 eldercare facilities are COVID free, but Johnson said only close monitoring and regular testing will ensure that continues.

New federal guidelines allow nursing homes to test staff only monthly when the positivity rate in the community is less than 5%. Vaccinated staff and residents don’t need to be tested at all unless they have COVID symptoms or a case in the facility arises.

“All of us are pleasantly surprised at how effective the vaccines have been,” Johnson said. “But if there becomes a need for a booster, I think we are going to see it first in those who were first vaccinated and most vulnerable. No one seems to be focused on planning for when that happens.”

Public health experts say as long as the virus circulates, it will be a threat to elderly seniors, and that may continue through 2021.

“Elderly people, the very people we have gone through economic shutdowns to protect, generally don’t hold on to their immunological protection as well as younger individuals,” Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said during a recent town hall. “I would be very surprised if we don’t see a resurgence of cases, in a much smaller degree, this fall and winter. Those will end up getting into some of the senior living centers and nursing homes and we will see additional cases that are very worrying.”

Dr. Tamara Konetzka, a professor of health services research at the University of Chicago, has studied the effects of COVID-19 on nursing homes. She found the level of COVID spread in a community is a predictor of nursing home cases and deaths. Konetzka believes getting more people vaccinated is more of a priority than a booster for the elderly.

“The best way to protect nursing home residents is to keep down rates of COVID-19 in the community,” she said.

The perspective from inside the homes

New cases in long-term care residents have declined each month since January, and facility managers attribute that to vaccines. But some elderly residents are unable to get vaccinated, which is why getting staff fully vaccinated, requiring protective gear and continuous testing is critical — as is keeping vaccinated residents’ immunity levels high.

At John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, Mark Raynar, director of the skilled nursing center, says he is watching his residents closely and awaits news of a booster. The seniors at the sprawling John Knox community were among the first in the state to get vaccinated in December.

But for now, vaccines are working, Raynar said. Even when three of the village’s residents who were vaccinated recently tested positive for COVID, their cases were mild, he said.

“The good news is that the vaccine did work,” he said.

After six on-site clinics, however, only 40% of the John Knox staff is vaccinated, he said. “Our goal is 100% and we know we have to do that through extensive education.”

Raynar said Florida’s emergence from the pandemic is closely tied to how much support senior communities like John Knox receive with keeping COVID out. “It’s about tracking the virus closely and making sure we are putting seniors first,” he said.

Consulate Health Care operates 80 senior living centers in Florida. About a dozen of their facilities have clusters of infected residents and staff members or both, and a few locations have COVID-only units with more than 10 in each, state records show.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Trapp said Consulate knows that getting more staff vaccinated will be significant for keeping the virus and possible variants out. “The reality is that it’s hard,” she said. “There’s a lot of reluctance.”

While each operator in the state fights that battle, Trapp said all they can do is hope the high level of immunity in vaccinated residents continues to last.

“We are grateful the federal government recognized the need and made us first in line for the vaccine,” she said. “If we find a booster is necessary, we think they have set the precedent that we will be first in line for that to happen.”

Sun Sentinel health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com .

Related
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida reports 1,874 new COVID cases and 80 more deaths

With more than 10 million Floridians vaccinated, the state is seeing fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths from earlier this year. The 7-day average for new cases reached as high as 17,991 on Jan. 8. It has now dropped below 2,500. Take a deeper look at Florida’s updated coronavirus numbers. South Florida The number of new cases in South Florida has declined significantly over the last few ...
Oakland Park, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Sheriff’s Office settles lawsuit for $2.5 million in killing of man holding an air rifle

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has agreed to pay $2.5 million to the mother of a 33-year-old Oakland Park man killed by a Broward deputy who mistook the man’s air rifle for a deadlier weapon in 2013. The shooting of Jermaine McBean helped shape Florida law, prompting the state Supreme Court to determine that law enforcement officers are just as entitled to the protections of the Stand Your ...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com CORAL SPRINGS, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A local Florida State University student is among those convicted by a federal jury of charges including conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Ariel Apperlyn Smith of Coral Springs will be sentenced at a later date. This is […] The article GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StateMetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.