When you only take your first steps into the technologies and strive to learn programming it’s kind of hard to figure out where to go. With the number of possible programming languages to learn reaching over three hundred, newbies might feel pretty gloomy about making the right choice. Let me ease that for you. I’ve been coding and teaching programming for quite a while now and I hope my experience will help you out. Here are my top ten best programming languages to learn first. Start from here, choose your path and get yourself on the road to your dream job.