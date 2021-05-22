The No. 1 Sign You're "Getting Older," According to People in Their 40s

No matter how hard you try to delay the process, aging is an unavoidable fact of life. And certain birthdays—turning 50 being among the most significant—carry more anxiety, anticipation, and reason for reflection than others. It's important to remember, however, that just like everything else, there are pros and cons to getting older. And given the fact that you can't prevent it, in the interest of your own personal happiness, it makes sense to focus on the positive aspects of entering your later years. To help you do just that, we consulted the results of a new survey conducted by stairlift installation company Stannah, which asked more than 1,000 U.S. adults over age 50 various questions regarding how they felt about getting older, including what they think the best part is. So, whether you're about to hit the big 5-0 or it's already in your rearview mirror, read on to discover what most people say is the best part of life after 50.