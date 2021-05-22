newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

People Divided After Being Asked Which Classic 1987 Movie They'd Choose From Screenings List

By Claire Reid
ladbible.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 1987 photo showing a list of movies screening at a cinema has sparked a debate after someone asked which one you'd go and see. The Twitter post has gone viral, picking up more than 30,000 likes and thousands of responses after people were asked to choose which of the classic flicks they'd opt for.

www.ladbible.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceballs#Robocop Predator#Full Metal Jacket#Plex#House#Movie Lovers#Flick#Cult#Alien#Likes#Monster Squad#Untouchables#People#Responses#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Country
Vietnam
Related
Posted by
CinemaBlend

8 Crazy Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Classic Sci-Fi Movies

Ever since I first caught part of The Terminator as a young kid on cable, I have been obsessed with the sci-fi genre. That obsession has only grown over the years, and whenever I upgrade my home theater experience, I always test out the new tech with some of my favorite movies (Terminator 2: Judgment Day was my first Blu-ray; 2001: A Space Odyssey my first 4K Blu-ray). Along with the upgraded visuals and dynamic sound, I also like to dig through the bonus features to learn all the sci-fi movie secrets to find out how all those iconic scenes came together.
MoviesClickOnDetroit.com

Romance and laughs hit movie screens this weekend

It may be nice outside this weekend, but there are a few new movies hitting screens you can enjoy if you need a break from the sunshine. On this week’s Reel Talk, the first film movie reviewer Greg Russell talked to Jason Carr about was Finding You, about a talented musician who travels abroad and meets a charming actor. The two begin an unlikely romance. Greg gave the movie three out of five reels, saying it is a nice movie if you are in the mood for something fun and light.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Henry Golding Knows Which Classic Action Star He’d Love To Bring To The Snake Eyes Franchise, And it’s Perfect

When Henry Golding brings the classic G.I. Joe character of Snake Eyes to the big screen in July’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, this will be a standalone film that has no connections to the two G.I. Joe movies more than 10 years ago. It’ll be an attempt to restart a franchise with a fresh approach centered around a rising star taking a shot at action. But that doesn’t mean that the new series can’t borrow a few tricks that worked in the earlier films.
Movies/Film

New ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie Being Directed by Lindsey Beer, and It Might Not Be a Prequel After All

Back in February, word broke that a Pet Sematary prequel would be headed to Paramount+. Now, things may have changed. There’s still a new Pet Sematary movie on the way, and that film now has a director – Lindsey Beer, who is making her directorial debut with the project and also working on the screenplay. But now it’s being reported that the new film may not be a prequel after all. However this turns out, the new Pet Sematary movie is drawing influence from Stephen King’s terrifying 1983 novel about a burial ground that has the power to raise the dead.
MoviesMovieMaker

Screening Movies with a Message

In a world where new film festivals sprout up faster than bad Michael Bay films, the Oxford International Festival of Films is distinguishing itself from the pack with one simple but distinct approach: Films with a message. As the city of dreaming spires gears up for this year’s event, which will be held May 2 to 12 at the world-famous Phoenix Picture House, OIFF’s festival director Patricia Terrell spoke with MM about why one need look no further than Oxford, England to find the very best in cinema.
Moviesdailyinfographic.com

Which Movie Monster Reigns Supreme?

Everyone loves a good movie monster. More often than not, these monsters are the foil to our movie hero(es) and we, as movie goers, love to see how our hero(es) will be able to overcome the odds. Movie monsters are almost as old as movies themselves. Dating back to the...
MoviesVanity Fair

Tig Notaro “Wants to Be in an Actual Movie With People” After Army of the Dead

The comedian told Stephen Colbert about her unique experience replacing Chris D’Elia in Netflix’s Army of the Dead, a process that involved a whole lot of green screens. You can thank a heavy dose of movie magic for why Tig Notaro will be appearing in Zack Snyder’s zombie heist flick Army of the Dead, which hits Netflix this Friday. The comedian and One Mississippi star stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to explain how she was plugged into the film after it wrapped, replacing disgraced comedian Chris D’Elia—whose performance was snipped out of the movie after he was accused of sexually harassing and grooming underage girls. (D’Elia denies all allegations.)
Books & LiteratureRoger Ebert

Book Review: Underexposed! The 50 Greatest Movies Never Made Presents Fascinating Alternate History

Joshua Hull’s Underexposed! The 50 Greatest Movies Never Made, available today, is a wonderful peek into a movie history that never actually happened, detailing productions that fell apart at various stages in the Hollywood pipeline. Some of these are well-known studies in what could have been, while others have been less discussed on Film Twitter and other corners of movie fandom. Everyone knows that Guillermo del Toro was going to adapt At the Mountains of Madness, Neill Blomkamp was attached to “Alien 5,” and that George Miller almost made his own “Justice League.” And, of course, the story of Jerry Lewis and “The Day the Clown Cried” (a movie that actually breaks the rules a bit in that it was made and then buried, but I’ll allow it) is incredibly well-known. But have you heard of John Carpenter’s “Shadow Company”? What about David Fincher’s “Ness”? Did you know Peter Jackson almost directed the fifth “Nightmare on Elm Street” movie, which would have been called “The Dream Lover,” and which sounds fascinating? 50 such films are analyzed through Hull’s witty, accessible style, and each entry includes incredible original art in the form of a poster for a movie that never was. They should sell these. I might hang a “Ness” poster on my wall just to confuse visitors into thinking there’s a David Fincher movie they never saw.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Chris Hemsworth Movie Is Back In The Netflix Top 20

Netflix subscribers evidently don’t care about the critical consensus in the slightest, which is just as well when plenty of entertaining, exciting or quite frankly insane genre movies tend be overlooked by snootier reviewers but widely embraced by audiences. In the last several days alone, we’ve seen panned thriller The...
MoviesPosted by
Parade

Movies We Love! Parade Celebrates Five Decades of Films With Classics From 1971, 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011

A fedora-wearing hero runs from a boulder. A suave cannibal serial killer has an old friend for dinner. A down-market baseball team steps up to the plate. If this past stressful year has taught us anything, it’s that some movies have a timeless power to take us to special places—both on screens and deep in our hearts. “A great movie triggers an emotion, and that emotion is love,” says Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. “We fall in love with the characters and with the stories.”
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Timothee Chalamet to portray Willy Wonka in origin story movie: report

This casting news is sweet as chocolate. Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet will portray Willy Wonka in an upcoming origin story film, Deadline reported. The movie, titled “Wonka,” is reportedly expected to be set before the title character opens the famed chocolate factory first introduced in Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
MoviesPopculture

New Willy Wonka Origin Story Movie Casts Its Lead

Warner Bros. has cast the lead in its new take on Willy Wonka — 25-year-old Timothée Chalamet. On Monday, sources close to the production told Deadline that Chalamet will play a young version of the chocolatier in an origin story titled Wonka. Based on characters and settings from Roald Dahl's beloved writings, it will detail his adventures before his chocolate factory was opened.