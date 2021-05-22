Cleveland Indians: Is it time to send Triston McKenzie down to Columbus?

Is it time for the Cleveland Indians to send Triston McKenzie down to Columbus?. Entering the season, Triston McKenzie was listed as the No. 2 prospect in the Cleveland Indians organization behind only Nolan Jones. After quickly exceeding the service time to be on the list, McKenzie is no longer considered a “prospect” of the Cleveland Indians. However, there’s still work to be done on his game and the best place to do it might be with the Columbus Clippers, but do the Tribe have the ability to make such a move?