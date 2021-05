Roguelikes come in all shapes and sizes. You have top-down shooters like Enter the Gungeon, fantasy slashers like Hades, and third-person shooters like Returnal, just to name a few. The distinction between a roguelike and roguelite has a bit of a grey area, but the consensus is that the role that permadeath plays is common distinguisher. Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy blurs the line further than most. There is premadeath, but you can play within the same world as a previous run, except when you reach a point of no return.