The NFL schedule release is slated for Wednesday May 12, 2021 for the upcoming season. The NFL Network is having a schedule release show beginning at 8pm eastern detailing all the top match-ups and prime-time games. Each team looks forward to these games, bye weeks, and nationally televised games. For the New Orleans Saints, the eight home opponents has been known for some time. Looking at the calendar reveals a particularly interesting Sunday though. Halloween takes place on Sunday in 2021. Saints fans are some of the most decorated and flamboyant in all of the NFL. Pairing the Sunday night prime-time game with the New Orleans Saints seems like a no-brainer for the NFL.