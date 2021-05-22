'Science should be at the centre of all policy making'

Why you should care about data engineering, even as a data scientist. I started my career as a hardcore scientist, so deploying my research to production was never a big focus of mine. Luckily, my background as a physical geographer did force me to never see data science as an isolated endeavour, but always as a means to end in solving a geographical problem. When I transitioned to an industry position, I became more and more convinced that bringing my model to production should be an integral part of my workflow. In this article, I want to give some of the reasons why I became convinced that every data scientist should learn some data engineering skills (or become friends with some data engineers). I want to present my argument from two points of view: a more technical view and a user experience focused view.