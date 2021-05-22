'Science should be at the centre of all policy making'

Graphical Abstract: Simplified schematic representation of the effects of the UK Biobank diets on cardiovascular disease mediated by the main nutrients of each diet (yellow boxes) influencing metabolic and vascular physiology pathways (orange boxes). Red wine can be an ingredient of all four diets, and is included because of its known salutary effects on cardiovascular health. Arrow colours for the different effects ascertained in the study: green, beneficial; orange, neutral; red, harmful. For simplicity, red meat and poultry share nutrients and a harmful effect on cardiovascular disease. The health effects of a vegetarian diet may vary depending on the predominant type of carbohydrate, beneficial if complex or harmful if simple (sugars), when all positive metabolic effects may be reversed. COH, carbohydrate; HDL-C, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.