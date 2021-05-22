newsbreak-logo
'Science should be at the centre of all policy making'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have been front and centre in the battle against coronavirus. It's a policy making position they should continue to occupy beyond the pandemic, writes Prof Ruth Morgan. But how?. The rate of ice melt, the impact of a global pandemic, the capabilities of artificial intelligence, and the impact of...

Forensic Science#Creating Opportunities#Innovation#Climate Science#Technology Policy#Education Policy#Real Science#Development Economics#World Economic Forum#Science Part#Centre#Policy Makers#Policy Decisions#Scientists#Complex Global Challenges#Global Leaders#Climate Change#Medicine#Complex Challenges#International Boundaries
ScienceNewswise

A "Horizon Strategy" Framework for Science and Technology Policy

Newswise — The current U.S. innovation model has in multiple respects fallen short in the face of today’s technology competition challenges, including from the state-sponsored technology strategy China is employing in support of its geopolitical objectives. In a new report, MITRE experts outline a framework for federal investment in science and technology.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Deployment should be a priority in any commercial data science project

Why you should care about data engineering, even as a data scientist. I started my career as a hardcore scientist, so deploying my research to production was never a big focus of mine. Luckily, my background as a physical geographer did force me to never see data science as an isolated endeavour, but always as a means to end in solving a geographical problem. When I transitioned to an industry position, I became more and more convinced that bringing my model to production should be an integral part of my workflow. In this article, I want to give some of the reasons why I became convinced that every data scientist should learn some data engineering skills (or become friends with some data engineers). I want to present my argument from two points of view: a more technical view and a user experience focused view.
Scienceaaas.org

AAAS Makes Science Relatable

Science helps power our world in so many ways: improving our technology, protecting our health and connecting us to our friends and family around the world. To help make science more relatable, AAAS programs connect scientists and the public, demystify science and highlight the many benefits that scientific discoveries bring us.
IndustryIPWatchdog.com

Global IP Policy Should Shift to Promote Patent Sharing

“The TRIPS waiver simply allows countries the option to suspend patent enforcement to encourage COVID-19 vaccine production, which makes sense for those countries where current investment has not resulted in vaccine access.”. Predictably, major pharmaceutical companies, including the three pharmaceutical manufacturers with vaccines approved for use in the United States...
Worldtheclevelandamerican.com

The unviable Ministry of Science and Technology Diario Expreso

It is not feasible to create a Ministry of Science and Technology. The ministers occupy political positions and, in themselves, in our country, unstable; the expertise of the candidate is not measured, and the position usually lasts a short time, in an activity where the challenges are medium and long term; requiring technical autonomy and political stability.
ScienceEurekAlert

RMRS scientists recommend approach to adapt to uncertainty in wildland management

MISSOULA, Mont., May 24, 2021 -- Scientists from the Rocky Mountain Research Station collaborated to explore how research and management can confront increasing uncertainty due to climate change, invasive species, and land use conversion. Wildland management and policy have long depended on the idea that ecosystems are fundamentally static, and...
Public HealthNature.com

The world needs an intergovernmental panel on pandemic risk

To the Editor—Even as immunization programs race against new viral variants, scientists and policymakers around the world are trying to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic about how to better prevent, or at least contain, future pandemics. Multiple reviews are underway, including a Lancet Covid-19 Commission and a High Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. Other studies and commissions will follow. These efforts are vital but should be considered initial steps toward a greater goal: a sustained program to build knowledge on pandemic risk, akin to the role of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in systematically assessing scientific research on climate change.
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

A New Push for Scientific Integrity Across Government

On FEDtalk this week, join us for a discussion on scientific integrity. Acting Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics (REE) and Acting Chief Scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Dr. Chavonda Jacobs-Young provides a keynote address on scientific integrity to open the show. The conversation continues with Departmental...
Sciencethewestonforum.com

Leopoldina: Webinar on New Findings in the Life Sciences

Hall. Leopoldina. How do cells recognize a lack of oxygen, how do crops become more robust against climate change and what role does nitrogen or iron play in human health? Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe, Nobel Prize in Medicine 2019, and other members of the Academy on these topics at a Class II webinar – Life Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina.
Public HealthPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Common sense is the best masking policy of all

Frankly, I’ve never understood why face masks were such a big deal. There’s a deadly viral disease abroad in the land; it spreads through aerosolized particles emitted when people talk, sneeze or breathe heavily, particularly in crowded, indoor spaces. It seemed only a matter of common sense and common courtesy to wear a mask at the grocery store.
U.K.rand.org

Culture, Performance, and Assessment in Research

The unwritten, and often unsaid, concern in the debate about research culture in the UK is an apparent trade-off between excellence in research and a healthy research culture. This debate has been stimulated by the Wellcome Trust and the CEO of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), Ottoline Leyser. But the...
Earth ScienceCleanTechnica

Climate Denialism Has No Place at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has invited Professor Steven Koonin to give a seminar on May 27, 2021. Professor Koonin’s seminar will cover material contained in a book he published on May 4. His book is entitled Unsettled. Its basic thesis is that climate science is not trustworthy.
AdvocacyPosted by
Axios

The pandemic has driven a surge in support for science

Trust in scientists and public support for solving global issues such as climate change, plastics pollution and phasing out fossil fuels, have all risen during the pandemic, according to new polling conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the company 3M. Why it matters: This is the second "State of Science...
Sciencetucsonpost.com

Canada should support diversity in STEM to encourage innovative research

Attracting and retaining diverse students in the STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), especially those from Black, Indigenous and Latinx backgrounds, has been a long-standing issue in North America. Although there's a history of research on under-representation in STEM, the needle has not moved much. This is because existing...
SciencePhys.org

The earliest round-the-world marine research voyages give new insights on climate change

For the first time, scientists have used ocean measurements taken on research voyages almost 150 years ago to learn more about how human activity has impacted climate change. Scientists from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) have made the first combined study of water density measurements from the British HMS Challenger and Prussian SMS Gazelle round-the-world research expeditions in the 1870s to draw parallels with modern-day measurements. The two ships, which circled the world independently provided new insights into the ecologies and ethnologies of remote and rarely-visited communities and of the biology, geology, physics and chemistry of the oceans.
NutritionMedscape News

Should We All Go Pesco-vegetarian?

Graphical Abstract: Simplified schematic representation of the effects of the UK Biobank diets on cardiovascular disease mediated by the main nutrients of each diet (yellow boxes) influencing metabolic and vascular physiology pathways (orange boxes). Red wine can be an ingredient of all four diets, and is included because of its known salutary effects on cardiovascular health. Arrow colours for the different effects ascertained in the study: green, beneficial; orange, neutral; red, harmful. For simplicity, red meat and poultry share nutrients and a harmful effect on cardiovascular disease. The health effects of a vegetarian diet may vary depending on the predominant type of carbohydrate, beneficial if complex or harmful if simple (sugars), when all positive metabolic effects may be reversed. COH, carbohydrate; HDL-C, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.