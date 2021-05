The Los Angeles Lakers have drafted a lot of high-quality NBA players since 2014. The issue with them has been staying patient enough to develop that talent. The Lakers’ thirst for becoming relevant again is part of the reason for these trades. The franchise had an unusual playoff drought that went from the 2012-13 season to the 2019-20 season. While the Lakers won the championship last year thanks to the signing of LeBron James and the trade for Anthony Davis, you have to wonder if the team could have been constructed better. Trading and letting players walk over the past several years, the Lakers have become the NBA’s farm system.