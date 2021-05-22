newsbreak-logo
Firefighters battle flames at Poland's largest lignite mine

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Firefighters in central Poland say 13 units are fighting flames that have engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine in Belchatow. The fire broke out at midday Saturday and sent huge clouds of black smoke over the area, which also includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant.

#Warsaw#Firefighters#Coal Mine#Accident#Black Smoke#Ap#Largest Lignite#Flames#Central Poland#Warsaw#Belt#Belchatow
