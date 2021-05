Author: Charles C. Roberts Jr. Publisher: Frontline Books (Pen & Sword Ltd) The book is packed with diagrams, schematics, photos, and one of the most thorough histories of Allied airborne tanks in the Second World War. The focus of the book is on the M22 Locust, it’s development, and its brief combat history. It’s well structured and easy to read. Hopefully this book will rectify some of the obscurity associated with Second World War airborne tanks. I highly recommend this to historians and enthusiasts alike with an interest in World War Two airborne warfare, armoured warfare, or anyone with an interest in a lesser known subject such as this.