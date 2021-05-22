Audi RS e-tron GT vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo vs. Tesla Model S Race Has No Winner

While it’s unclear whether the prototype was successful in breaking said record, the video successfully captured at least one previously unknown detail — this wild retractable spoiler. There are virtually no details on this disappearing wing other than a short video and pictures posted to The Kilowatts Twitter account, but it’s expected the hardware will make an appearance in the new revamped Model S Plaid EVs set to ship in the coming month (and, perhaps, the Plaid+ that’s coming in mid-2022). Plenty of fast cars have a retractable wing, so it isn’t as groundbreaking as some of the other features in the new Model S range of EVs (for instance, a brand new battery pack and a long-range Plaid variant with 520 miles of range), but it does look pretty cool. Given Tesla’s penchant for futuristic and eye-catching design in the past (we’re looking at you wing doors) a retractable spoiler isn’t exactly a surprise. Plus, the Plaid is capable of 200 mph and a 0-60 sprint of 1.99 seconds, so a rear spoiler will help keep it connected to the road.