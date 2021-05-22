newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Mets Morning News: The ReplaceMets win in extras

By Michael Drago
Amazin' Avenue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets opened their series in Florida last night with a wild 6-5 win in which the bench mob once again came through in the clutch. The Mets got a very strong start from Marcus Stroman, but a game-tying two-run homer from Garrett Cooper and some continued offensive struggles for the Mets resulted in the game going into numerous extra innings. Fortunately, the bullpen after Castro was able to come in and shut the Marlins down until the twelfth inning, when the unheralded rookies of the Mets—lead by Jake Hager (leadoff single), Khalil Lee (RBI double), and Johneshwy Fargas (two-run triple)—gave the Mets a lead that Aaron Loup and Jacob Barnes were able to combine to (barely) hold onto.

www.amazinavenue.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Erik Kratz
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Homer
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets Pitchers#Astros#Brewers#Rockies#Marlins#Orioles#Extra Innings#Braves#He Got Game#Mets Morning News#Ny Post#Daily News#Phillies#1 3#The Red Sox#Rays#The Seattle Mariners#Covid#Mets Quotes#Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
Miami, FLClick10.com

Marlins unveil new ‘City Connect’ uniforms

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are no strangers to uniform changes, but this one is temporary. The team on Monday unveiled a new look as part of the “City Connect Series” partnership between Nike and Major League Baseball. It pays homage to the Cuban Sugar Kings, a Latin American club...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: The Dark Knight returns, Mets sweep Orioles

For the first time since 2018 it was Harvey Day at Citi Field. Matt Harvey was welcomed warmly by the fans the Mets’ bats were a little less accommodating. Kevin Pillar started the scoring with a two-run triple off the Dark Knight and the Mets were off and running. All told they scored seven runs off Harvey which was plenty for Taijuan Walker to work with. He was helped out by his defense some but it was another solid outing for Walker and the Mets walked away with a sweep of the Orioles.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Open Two-Game Series Against Orioles

After a series sweep of the Diamondbacks, the Mets (16-13) are set to take the diamond again on Tuesday night to open a two-game series with the Orioles (15-19) at Citi Field. Right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman (2.12 ERA, 3-3) will take the mound for the Amazins’ as he’s set to face off against Baltimore ace John Means (1.37 ERA, 4-0). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. and can be seen on SNY and will be broadcasted on WCBS 880 and WQBU 92.7.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets to place Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil on IL (Report)

According to Dessha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the Mets will add two more names to their growing list of injured players on Monday. When official, Conforto and McNeil join Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Albert Almora, Luis Guillorme, Dellin Betances, Jose Martinez, Carlos Carrasco, Seth Lugo and Noah Syndergaard on the injured list.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Enter Off-Day Having Won Seven Straight

Today, the Mets get a well-earned off-day following a 2-game sweep at home of the visiting Baltimore Orioles. On Wednesday, the Mets were fueled by yet another strong Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20) outing. The right-hander threw seven strong innings of one-run ball, and the Mets tagged old friend Matt Harvey (3-3, 4.81) for seven earned runs in his emotional return to New York. Walker was helped out by some stellar outfield defense and a balanced offensive approach, as the team won without hitting a home run for the third straight game, and extended it’s MLB best win streak to seven games. You can read a full recap of the Mets’ blowout win here.
MLBwmleader.com

Francisco Lindor not feeling extra weight of Mets injuries

With half of the Mets’ starting position players now on the injured list, the spotlight may shine even brighter on their scuffling $341 million shortstop. But Francisco Lindor isn’t feeling that added pressure. Despite a recent hot week at the plate, Lindor entered Monday’s series against the Braves still searching...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Yimi Garcia: Notches seventh save

Garcia earned the save Sunday against the Dodgers, pitching a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one. Garcia protected a one-run lead in the ninth inning, getting Mookie Betts to ground out to end the game. The 30-year-old has done very well since taking over the closing role for the Marlins, converting seven of eight save opportunities. He holds a 1.65 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 16.1 innings. All three runs off Garcia have been via home runs.
MLBESPN

Duvall hits another 3-run HR, Marlins hold off Dodgers 3-2

LOS ANGELES --  Adam Duvall goes up to the plate for the Miami Marlins with the same plan every time. I want the ball to feel like it was shot out of a cannon when it leaves my bat, he said. Although Duvall admits he doesn't usually succeed, he...
MLBnumberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Monday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Tomas Nido will catch Taijuan Walker and hit seventh. McCann appears to be getting a routine breather. numberFire’s models project Nido for 11.3 FanDuel points and...
MLBfangraphs.com

Daily Prospect Notes: 5/17/21

These are notes on prospects from lead prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen. Read previous installments here. Level & Affiliate: Triple-A Durham Age: 20 Org Rank: 1 (1st overall) FV: 80. Line:. 4-for-5, 2B. Notes. Franco is now hitting .348/.404/.652 on the year and he’s doing it as a 20-year-old at Triple-A...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Out of Sunday's lineup

Aguilar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar will head to the bench Sunday in what's become a regular day off over the past couple weeks. Garrett Cooper will cover first base for the Marlins in the series finale.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Duvall batting cleanup for Marlins Sunday

Adam Duvall will start in right field for the Miami Marlins in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Duvall will start in right field and bat cleanup Sunday while Garrett Cooper switches to first base and Jesus Aguilar takes the game off. Duvall has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Adam Duvall HR lifts Marlins over Dodgers

Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run and also threw out a runner at home plate from right field as the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo Lopez gave up two runs over five innings for the Marlins,...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not yet swinging bat

Guillorme (oblique) hasn't been cleared to resume swinging a bat during his rehab program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a right oblique strain, Guillorme is realistically at least a week away from returning from the 10-day injured list. When the Mets are at full strength, Guillorme typically functions mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement off the bench, but his absence looms larger now that four everyday players -- Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand) -- are also on the 10-day injured list.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Morning News: J.D. Davis close to return, Nimmo delayed

The Mets were walked off by the Rays, losing 3-2 to snap their seven-game winning streak. Tyler Glasnow retired the first 14 Mets hitters he faced before Kevin Pillar got on ahead of Jonathan Villar, who put the Mets on the board with a two-run homer. David Peterson was brilliant, at one point retiring 17 Rays in a row. But the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead this time. Trevor May gave up a game-tying double in the eighth inning, Miguel Castro loaded the bases in the ninth, and Aaron Loup gave up a walk-off base hit to Brett Phillips.
MLBtheintell.com

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.