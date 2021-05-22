‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Contestant Talks About His Hilarious Connection with ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic

newsbreak-logo
By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
The annual Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions wrapped up its first week of fierce competition yesterday (Friday) with another week to go.

The Tournament of Champions invites back only the best of the best Jeopardy! contestants over previous seasons. As one would expect, the competition among these competitors is hot and heavy with a massive grand prize for the winner. To the victor go the spoils, and in this case, the spoils is a $250,000 cash prize. With the first week of the tournament now complete, the semifinalists are now gearing up for the next round.

Former Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen is handling the hosting responsibilities for the tournament. Reviews for Cohen’s performance so far have been overwhelmingly positive. With his quirky charm and love for the game, he’s a natural being at the podium. After yesterday’s episode, Jeopardy! producers took to social media to provide a clip of Cohen’s interaction with contestants. His comfort level is rather obvious as each of the contestants share a funny story with him. One competitor even shares a Weird Al Yankovic story and that draws laughs out of Jeopardy! fans.

“Today’s contestants hosted a pie bake-a-thon for charity, got a reaction from Weird Al Yankovic, and ended up in third place during a weekly trivia game,” the tweet says.

Michigan native Andy Wood, a contestant in the tournament, says his Jeopardy! loss drew the attention of the famed music spoofer.

“I am a life-long Weird Al fan,” Wood says to Cohen’s question. “The first tape I ever owned was ‘Weird Al in 3D.’ So when potpourri came up as a category — I knew I had to give him a shoutout. He liked it and posted a clip online and thanked me. That’s cool…but the downside is the song I was quoting was ‘I Lost on Jeopardy!‘ and that was the day that I lost on Jeopardy!

Cohen was quick with a hilarious retort to Wood’s Weird Al story, pointing out that everyone eventually loses on Jeopardy!

“Well, the good thing about Jeopardy! is that if you win they make you keep playing until you’re a loser,” he says.

Currently on a weekend break, the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions will resume on Monday and conclude the following Friday. That day will also mark the end of Cohen’s guest-hosting reign. Actress Mayim Bialik is next in line for a hosting opportunity and will begin her stint the following Monday.

Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Buzzy Cohen is Hyped for Tournament of Champions: ‘It All Starts Tomorrow’

“You won’t wanna miss it!” says Jeopardy! legend Buzzy Cohen says of the game show’s celebrated Tournament of Champions kicking off Monday. Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions? Buzzy Cohen is, which is a good thing considering he’s hosting! The former Jeopardy! champ wasn’t tapped to guest host the main show like fellow champion Ken Jennings. Sony is making up for this, however, by having Cohen head the ToC.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: 15 of Alex Trebek’s Last Champions Reveal Their Most Treasured Memories of the Late Host

Jeopardy! enters into its yearly Tournament of Champions this week as previous game winners converge on the set once again in a high-stakes battle. Making this year’s Tournament of Champions is bittersweet for some of the contestants as it is the first without Alex Trebek. The longtime Jeopardy! host lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in November of last year. He was 80-years-old at the time of his passing and recorded his final episodes just days before his death. It was that kind of dedication and loyalty that left a lasting impression on Jeopardy! contestants. Before heading into battle for the tournament, several of the champions shared their thoughts of Trebek and how he will be missed.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest-Host Buzzy Cohen Chats with Contestants About His Feelings on Returning to the Show

Former Jeopardy! contestant and champion Buzzy Cohen is the man behind the podium as the show’s Tournament of Champions rolls on. Reviews for Cohen’s performance so far have been overwhelmingly positive and he appears to really click with Jeopardy! fans. He also has a knack for connecting with the show’s contestants with an outgoing personality and quirky charm. After Wednesday’s new episode aired, Jeopardy! producers took to social media to showcase an example of Cohen’s likability. At the conclusion of the game, Buzzy chats it up with contestants on how it feels to be back in the game. It’s clear from their interaction that they are soaking up the experience as best they can.
Dowagiac, MIHerald-Palladium

Jennifer Quail wins 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions quarterfinal match

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac resident Jennifer Quail returned to the airwaves Wednesday night, winning day three of quarterfinal action on the latest “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions. Going into Final Jeopardy with a $7,700 lead over Ryan Hemmel and a $12,100 cushion over Paul Trifiletti, she made a modest $2,750 wager before...
TV & Videostoysmatrix.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Ryan Bilger Responds to Critics During the 2021 Tournament of Champions

The 2021 Tournament of Champions is officially underway on Jeopardy!, and the first day of competition got folks talking. Since 1965, the special two-week event has brought together an elite group of contestants who’ve made their mark on the show to compete for a grand prize. This year, guest host and 2017 ToC winner Buzzy Cohen re-introduced viewers to Ryan Bilger, who earned more than $100,000 over four games in 2019. But not everyone watching from home was rooting for him.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Massive Grand Prize for ‘Tournament of Champions’

Hit game show Jeopardy! is preparing to enter its yearly “Tournament of Champions” next week, bringing previous winners to the competition. The annual Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions features only the best of the best. Only multi-game winners return for the tournament as they compete against each other once again. The tournament episode stakes are much higher than a typical Jeopardy! episode. Tournament players will be competing for a very large sum of money and the title of “Champion of Champions.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Buzzy Cohen Honors ‘Authentic and Brilliant Champion’ Brayden Smith During Guest Host Tenure

In the midst of their yearly Tournament of Champions, Jeopardy! is paying tribute to a late contestant who was to be in the tournament. Brayden Smith, winner of five straight Jeopardy! matches last year, qualified to participate in this year’s tournament. Smith, only 24-years-old at the time of his passing, recorded five shows last October before Alex Trebek passed away. Social media users say the young man was Trebek’s “last great champion” before his death on November 8 last year. Smith’s winning episodes aired in December and he passed away earlier this year on February 5 after a surgical procedure.
TV ShowsTimes Union

All the Jeopardy! guest hosts so far, ranked

When Alex Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2020, he left big shoes to fill for the next permanent host of “Jeopardy!” The show has not yet decided who will be the permanent host, and instead, it is offering an ongoing series of guest hosts the chance to audition for the top spot.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Hits a Home Run with Hilarious Comment About T-Mobile Park

While he is most known for his dominance on the game show Jeopardy!, former contestant Ken Jennings could also make a name in comedy. Jennings often flexes his comedic muscles online through social media musings and one-liners. His Twitter page is also full of his trademark sarcasm and dry sense of humor. He often gives hilarious responses to his friends and social media followers that could draw laughter out even the most rigid. The former Jeopardy! champion is so funny, he even wrote the book on comedy, authoring “Planet Funny” along with several other pieces. In “Planet Funny,” Jennings hilariously reveals how “comedy ruined everything.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Deseret News

And the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’ is ...

One of the most entertaining — and polarizing — contestants in “Jeopardy!” history is returning to the game on Monday. But Buzzy Cohen, who Alex Trebek dubbed “Mr. Personality” in 2016, won’t be a contestant this time. Instead of wagering all of his money on Daily Doubles and coming up with witty responses during the Final Jeopardy round, Cohen is stepping in as host of the “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions” from May 17-28.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Buzzy Cohen Has Captivated the Hearts of 'Jeopardy!' Fans All Across the Country

There's something wonderful about people who manage to compose themselves or act with poise under pressure and, when it comes to pressure, quiz shows are packed with it. You can see the sweat bead on contestants' heads. You see some folks fold and collapse under the weight, while others embrace the unknown and handle themselves with grace even if they aren't sure of the correct response.