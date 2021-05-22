Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC217-231400- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0049.000000T0000Z-210525T0834Z/ /HTNM7.1.ER.210517T2145Z.210519T0545Z.210524T0834Z.NO/ 850 PM CDT Sat May 22 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until late Monday night. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 42.7 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Sun Mon 1am 1pm 1am Little Osage River Basin Horton 41.0 42.7 Sat 7pm 42.8 42.4 41.3