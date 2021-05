Has it been just two-and-a-half months since all the fanfare and hoopla that surrounded the unveiling of the Red White and Blueprint project?. Carlos Zapata, RW&B leader and internet patriot darling, made so many grandiose proclamations; so many promises. But the biggest claim was that the so-called grassroots Recall Shasta effort would be such a resounding success that RW&B (production company/media company created just to document “taking back the county”) would capture it in its slick docuseries. RW&B would package the story, and promote it to other equally eager U.S. counties that would line up to emulate the blueprint. But what exactly is the blueprint? A blueprint is a guide to follow to make something. There’s nothing grassroots about the Red White and Blueprint project. It has all the heartfelt authenticity of artificial turf.