Watch Kevin Porter Jr. initiate the offense in Houston, and it’s not hard to see the similarities between him and his playmaking predecessor. The 21-year-old guard sports a silky step-back jumper. He can sling cross-court skip passes with ease. His feel in the pick-and-roll is advanced for his age, and in a pinch, Porter can manipulate his body to draw contact near the rim. Making a direct comparison between Porter and James Harden is a bit of an insult to the former MVP. But the outline of a dynamic leading man is clear with Houston’s new young guard.