If you’re around town over the next few weeks, you might see a “Welcome to Troup County magazine” lying around various locations. These magazines were inserted in last weekend’s edition of The LaGrange Daily News and serve as a guide to the local area. If you’re looking for attractions, restaurants or simply how to spend a day on the lake, or a day in Hogansville, West Point or LaGrange, we hope you’ll pick one up and get some ideas.