Mark Strotman

As Mark Brown states in his piece: The Orioles are pulling another fast one on the fans. I would like to add that the continuation of the pandemic inspired ban on outside food and drink is just the latest show of disrespect. Couple this with the dealing of any players who could generate a few $$ or save a few $$, the "release" of Gary Thorne, Mike Bordick, Rick Dempsey and Tom Davis. The list goes on and on. As the old saying goes "Follow The Money". Rebuilding requires holding onto some good players to create the foundation needed for that rebuilding. Rebuilding requires signing (and paying) big bucks for quality players. After all, there are a few professional teams out there that want, and are willing to pay, for the best players. Where does the Orioles payroll rank in the list of 30 MLB teams? 28th. Yet, they receive an equal share of the national tv contract. (We won't even talk about the regional tv revenues from both the Nationals and the Orioles) The bottom line is: ANYTHING FOR A BUCK! This ownership is obviously more interested in making huge money and the team be damned. I know Baseball is a business. I know greed is part of business. I don't begrudge ownership making a profit...a handsome profit. This is excessive greed at the expense of a team that was always rich in tradition and always competitive.