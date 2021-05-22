Philadelphia 76ers: 5 reasons why Stephen Curry could become a Sixer
NBA superstar Stephen Curry will become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Philadelphia could be a desirable destination for him. Why would he choose to become a Sixer?. The year is 2022. The Sixers are playing on opening night at the Wells Fargo Center. During the game, Joel Embiid dominates the paint, while his new teammate, Stephen Curry, drains threes like he’s on his way to eclipsing Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record. How did this happen? What lured him away from the Golden Gate Bridge to be closer to the Walt Whitman Bridge? Let’s identify five reasons why Curry could possibly wear a Sixers uniform in 2022.thesixersense.com