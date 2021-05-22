Eric Bischoff On How AEW Can Start A Real War With WWE

Eric Bischoff discussed the A&E Biography on Randy Savage during a recent edition of 83 Weeks. Bischoff discussed being embarrassed that he was a part of it. Eric Bischoff on the Brian Pillman episode of Dark Side of the Ring: “I loved it. And for people who may not understand why I went off the way I did on the Randy Savage A&E documentary, I just felt like there was a lot of dirt for the sake of dirt. Sensationalism for the sake of sensationalism. The exact opposite I think happened on VICE with the Brian Pillman episode. Sure, there were a lot of negative things that were a part of Brian Pillman’s story that were brought front and center in that documentary. But the way it was presented, it didn’t feel to me they were trying to bury his legacy. Quite the opposite happened. I think the way Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, and even Dave Meltzer – a lot of people were involved with that who were directly involved with Brian and had a relationship with Brian. They told the story, but they did it respectfully. They didn’t do it just to bury somebody.