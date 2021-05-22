newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Days Gone makes with the working on Linux with Proton Experimental

GamingOnLinux
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProton Experimental does it again! Want to play the new Windows release of the previously PlayStation exclusive Days Gone right on your Linux box? Now you can. "Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic. Step into the dirt flecked shoes of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter trying to find a reason to live in a land surrounded by death. Scavenge through abandoned settlements for equipment to craft valuable items and weapons, or take your chances with other survivors trying to eke out a living through fair trade… or more violent means."

www.gamingonlinux.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Days Gone#Action Adventure Game#Linux#Windows#Automatic Weapons#Proton Experimental#Playstation#Steam Library#Aaa#Valve#Codeweavers#Wine#Humble Store#Gtuxtv#Proton Ge#Utc#Automatic Builds#Compatibility Tool#Steam Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Computers
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Days Gone on PC – 13 Things Need To Know

After releasing for the PS4 in 2019 and receiving PS5 support last November, Sony Bend Studio’s Days Gone finally makes its way to PC on May 18th. There’s quite a lot to break down for new players along with new features that may interest veterans. Let’s take a look at 13 things you should know before picking it up.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Here are 28 minutes of PC gameplay footage from Days Gone

Gamespot has shared a new video, showing 28 minutes of gameplay footage from the PC version of Days Gone. In order to capture this video, Gamespot used an NVIDIA GeForce 2080Ti with an Intel I9-9900K CPU and 32GB of RAM. Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set two years...
Video Gamestheouterhaven.net

Days Gone PC Port Early Impressions

The once PlayStation 4 exclusive title, Days Gone, is headed to the PC on May 18th, 2021. Since we’ve released some early footage of the port, we’ve been asked a few questions regarding the game, so we’ve put together a short video and answering those questions. This includes controller support,...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Days Gone Install Requirement on PC – What is the Download Size?

Days Gone is officially out now on PC, signaling the end of its console exclusivity. Since the PC version is boasting graphical improvements, among other PC-specific settings, prospective buyers may be wondering how the download size stacks up against its PlayStation 4 counterpart. Upon its initial 2019 release, Days Gone...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

An experimental artificial intelligence tool makes GTA 5 look incredibly photorealistic

A AI research group has released a new video showing a new tool for photorealism enhancement which is being applied to GTA 5, and the results are impressive. As part of photorealism enhancement project of Intel ISL research group, the new machine learning tool helps students learncomputer generated images are more realistic by analyzing each frame of the game animation and compare it to real life pictures before applying enhancements based on them. On a video demonstration, Intel ISL shows a Grand Theft Auto 5 game before switching to the output of its tool, which analyzes game footage and uses machine learning to make it look more photorealistic.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Days Gone PC: a quality conversion that elevates the console experience

Sony promised us more PC conversions of their stellar first party development output and while Horizon Zero Dawn illustrated that this is far from a simple process, Days Gone is on another level. The upgrades are strategically chosen but effective - and performance is solid on both Nvidia and AMD hardware. In fact, there are one or two touches here and there included in this game that really hope to see other developers bring to their own titles, especially when it comes to configurability. While we're not getting the ultimate package here - there's no ray tracing and disappointingly, no DLSS - there's no doubt that this is a solid, impressive port.
ComputersNeowin

AMD 21.5.2 driver adds support for Microsoft Agility SDK and Days Gone

AMD has released its latest Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.5.2 non-WHQL display driver today. The new driver brings support for Microsoft's Agility SDK, a new tool to help improve the adoption rate of DirectX 12 by making it backwards compatible with much older OS versions. Support for HLSL Shader Model 6.6 has also been added with this driver. You can read more about DirectX 12 Agility SDK and Shader Model 6.6 here. It is noteworthy here that AMD has gone back and also added these optimizations to its 21.4.1 mega driver update, the company's last WHQL-signed driver.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Days Gone PC Tweaks to Improve FPS

Days Gone seems to be experiencing a lot of issues on its launch-day. In this Days Gone PC Tweaks to Improve FPS, we’ll show you methods that we found effective to make the overall experience a little smoother. Days Gone PC Tweaks to Improve FPS. The first and foremost thing...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to fix the Days Gone PC Black Screen bug

Some players taking on Sony’s open-world zombie motorcycle game on PC have reported a Days Gone PC Black Screen bug, which seems to be a graphical problem where the entire screen turns dark apart from the game’s 2D icons and text. This obviously proves extremely annoying as it makes the game unplayable, so it would be really great if there was a Days Gone black screen fix. Fortunately, there is.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Days Gone PC analog sticks don’t work fix

Some players are finding that the analog sticks on their controller aren’t working when trying to play Days Gone on PC. It’s incredibly frustrating to start the game and not be able to control the motorcycle. Fortunately, this is an easy fix, and players start their post-apocalyptic biker journey in no time.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Sony's PS4 exclusive Days Gone has come to PC

Continuing their newfound interest in PC gaming, Sony today released 2019 PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone for Windows. It's an open-world action game about bikers in a post-apocalyptic USA overrun with zombies (here known by the hilarious term "freakers"). While the PlayStation scloosie I crave is Bloodborne, I do broady understand that Days Gone is one of those 7/10 games which hits just the right note with some people to hold them, thrill them, kiss them, and kill them, so that's nice for them.
Video GamesNeowin

Nvidia 466.47 WHQL driver has support for Days Gone and Knockout City

Bend Studios' Days Gone launched on PC earlier today, bringing the PlayStation exclusive open-world title to another platform for the first time. Nvidia has now released a graphics driver that provides official support for the game, mirroring the very recent AMD driver. The WHQL-certified 466.47 Game Ready release also ships...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The most interesting thing about Days Gone is its PC settings menu

Days Gone rolls onto PC today, bringing the post-apocalyptic adventures of motorcycle rider and denim jacket and baseball cap enthusiast Deacon St John into a new era of uncapped frame rates, ultrawide monitor support, keyboard and mouse controls, and enhanced graphics effects. It might not be the most beloved first-party PlayStation exclusive to ever make the jump to PC, but having played the first couple of hours of Bend Studio's open world zombie 'em up, there's no denying it's a handsome-looking port, standing shoulder to shoulder with the technical improvements we saw in both Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn.
Video GamesNeowin

Days Gone is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store

Bend Studios' open world zombie game Days Gone has become a multi-platform experience. The title is now available on Steam and Epic Games Store as only the second game, after Horizon Zero Dawn, to come out of Sony publishing for PC in recent times, leaving behind PlayStation exclusivity. The game's...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Days Gone' PC: How To Change Character Models And Bike Skins

“Days Gone” character models can only be swapped for the Challenges mode. Bike accents can be changed by interacting with bike upgrade mechanics in camps. Players will naturally unlock these skins by making progress with the story and Challenge maps. The release of “Days Gone” for PC has been received...