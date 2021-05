Think you are familiar with Oscar Wilde’s classic novel, The Picture of Darian Gray? Well you’ve never seen it like this before. GRAY is a new graphic novel and audio drama from writer, producer, and principal of Prodigal, Inc., Arvind Ethan David. The story is a radical reworking of the 1890 classic, in which Dorian Gray is a badass and terrifyingly beautiful woman out for revenge. Her immortal and magical powers make her an even stronger and more dangerous threat against some of America’s most powerful men. In the new GRAY series, the criminal hero drifts through New York City’s coolest cliques, gaining a social media presence as she leads the most debauched of lives.