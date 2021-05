* All prices are bang up to date with our snazzy widgets, while odds in copy are accurate at time of publishing but subject to change. West Ham’s home defeat to Everton on Sunday, coupled with Leicester’s win against an understrength Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday, has dealt a major blow to the Hammers’ chances of finishing in the Champions League places. David Moyes’s side have now lost three of their last four games and currently sit eight points off Leicester with just three games to play.