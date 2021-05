The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a remarkably popular car in great demand, but while the current, "entry-level" Vette is an excellent sports car, what enthusiasts are pining for is the Z06 model. Looking at past Z06 models, it's not difficult to see why this is the one everyone wants, but the details that have emerged about the upcoming Z06 have made us want one more than ever before. Fortunately, there's progress on that front as Chevrolet prepares the car for production and we've been teased with the sound of the car's launch control system too. Now, an Instagram user has come across the Z06 badge.