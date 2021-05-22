newsbreak-logo
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bar Smith

By Camille Moore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecoming a parent is always a huge adjustment, and that is especially true for people who have kids at an early age. However, when Bar Smith found out that his girlfriend, Ashley Jones, was pregnant, he knew that he wanted to be a dedicated father. He and Ashley decided to share their journey on the series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, and cast members quickly fell in love with the young couple. More recently, they have joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 where they continue to share their journey through parenthood. Although Bar has dealt with plenty of obstacles in his life, he has never let anything stand in his way. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bar Smith.

