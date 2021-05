Macomb - Rodney L. "Rod" Rouse, 66, of Macomb passed away at 11:05 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born on October 17, 1954 in Macomb to Gorden and Barbara Norris Rouse. He married Rita Chockley on August 1, 1986. She survives. Also surviving...