Activists Blockade McDonald's Distribution Centers in UK

Earlier this year, Pokemon fans in North America had the opportunity to snag packs of cards in Happy Meals at participating McDonald's locations, and now UK locations are getting the same promotion. The start of the North American campaign was a bit of a mess, with entire cases of the cards going up on eBay just hours after release. Prior to the campaign's start, the UK McDonald's branch put strict guidelines in place, only allowing customers to get the cards with a Happy Meal purchase. This is clearly an attempt to avoid the same problems, but it will be interesting to see whether or not it has an impact!