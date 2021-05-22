newsbreak-logo
Activists Blockade McDonald's Distribution Centers in UK

audioburst.com
 4 days ago

Rights campaign is in Britain protesting against the burger chain. McDonald's have blockaded for distribution centers with trucks and other obstacles, which they say will affect supplies to about 1300 restaurants. Group Animal rebellion say they intend to stay at the de pose for 24 hours, stopping delivery trucks, leaving on causing significant disruption to McDonald's distribution network.

