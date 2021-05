BYU Football essentially blew out every team in 2020 by halftime, allowing the backups to get plenty of reps. When a team is blowing out another team in football, generally the losing team keeps their first team in for a lot longer than the team who winning. This was the case quite often for BYU Football this past season as the first team often was sitting after halftime while their opponents normally waited until the fourth quarter to make the switch. Oftentimes, the BYU backups played nearly the entire third quarter against the starters of their opponent.