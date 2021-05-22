newsbreak-logo
The Latest: Variant 1st seen in UK now dominant in LA County

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Health officials say the most common COVID-19 variant of concern circulating in Los Angeles County is now a variant discovered in the U.K. Previously, two California variants were dominant, but in the past week 53% of 40 specimens analyzed by a public health laboratory were the U.K. variant and none were California variants, the county Department of Public Health said Saturday. Variants discovered in Brazil and South Africa also were detected.

Related
Public HealthNBC San Diego

Covid Variant From India Could Become Dominant in the UK ‘in a Matter of Days,' Posing Unknown Dangers

LONDON — The coronavirus variant that first emerged in India could become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.K. in a matter of days, scientists have warned. The U.K. is detecting a rapid spread of the Covid variant "B.1.617" that first emerged in India last October and is seen as responsible for a wave of infections that has engulfed the south Asian nation in recent months.
Public Healthdallassun.com

B.1.617.2 variant likely to dominate UK: Medic

London [UK], May 15 (ANI): The B.1.617.2 variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, is likely to take over and dominate in the United Kingdom, said England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty on Friday. Speaking at a press conference at 10 Downing Street, Whitty said: "The thing which has changed,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Indian variant will become dominant in the UK, top medic says

LONDON (Reuters) - The B.1.617.2 variant first found in India will over time surpass the so-called “Kent” variant and become dominant in the United Kingdom, Britain’s top medic said on Friday. “This is more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 (Kent variant), and we expect over time this variant will overtake and...
WorldWTVR-TV

India's virus variant expected to dominate UK

LONDON — Britain’s health minister says a fast-spreading coronavirus variant first identified in India is likely to become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.K. Health officials are conducting door-to-door testing in several areas of the country in an attempt to curb the spread of the variant, which the government has warned could disrupt the U.K.’s reopening plans. Surge vaccinations in key regions are to begin shortly.
WorldNews4Jax.com

The Latest: UK says vaccines effective for Indian variant

LONDON - British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent weeks...
Worlddistincttoday.net

Coronavirus: Indian variant now dominant in the UK, Matt Hancock says

The Indian Covid variant now makes up between half and three quarters of all cases in the UK, Matt Hancock said today. The Health Secretary said in a Downing Street press conference that the fast-spreading strain is now dominant in Britain, taking over from the Kent variant that had been the most common one since Christmas.
Public HealthMarion Chronicle-Tribune

The Latest: Pakistan reports 1st case of India variant

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s health ministry on Friday reported the detection of the first case of an Indian variant of coronavirus. That’s prompted authorities to trace those who were in contact with the patient who tested positive for the Indian variant.
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

US, Britain seek new WHO look into COVID origins in China

GENEVA — (AP) — The United States and Britain are stepping up calls for the World Health Organization to take a deeper look into the possible origins of COVID-19, including a new visit to China where the first human infections were detected. WHO and Chinese experts issued a first report...
Public Healthkauainownews.com

COVID Variants Now Dominate New Hawai‘i Infections

Mutated coronavirus strains are now the most prevalent of any in Hawai‘i. A report by the state Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) on Wednesday, May 26, shows COVID-19 variants of concern account for a greater percentage of total cases in Hawai‘i than ever before, and that percentage continues to increase.
Indiana StateWTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Variant threatens reopening plans in UK

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles County, CANBC Los Angeles

LA County Officials Report 265 New Cases of COVID-19 and More Cases of UK Variant

Los Angeles County reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths Saturday, as officials reported more cases of the UK variant B.1.1.7. Of the 40 specimens analyzed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health laboratory in the past week, 53% were the UK variant and none were the California variant. The lab also detected six Brazil (P.1) variants last week and one South African variant (B.1.351).
WorldFirst Coast News

UK officials: Pfizer vaccine effective against COVID variant first seen in India

LONDON, UK — British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent...
Premier Leaguejusticenewsflash.com

UK Coronavirus News – The Minister said that since the Indian variants now dominate in 23 regions, there will be no holidays in the second half of this year

“Great reward for you”-Football Manager welcomes fans to return football boots to ease restrictions. When the Premier League club opened its doors to supporters again, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer welcomed Manchester United fans back to Old Trafford. The pre-match protests failed to materialize because Manchester United supporters took part in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

India variant to be dominant UK strain ‘within days,’ scientists warn

The “highly transmissible” variant that first emerged in India is set to become the dominant strain in the UK within days, experts have warned, after a 75 per cent increase was seen in the infections caused by it in just five days.Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the strain is already “dominant” in the Lancashire hotspots of Bolton and Blackburn and as many as 2,323 confirmed cases of B.1.617.2 has been found across the UK.Variant B.1.617.2, which was classified as a “variant of concern” in the UK, is leading to runaway outbreaks similar to the Kent B.1.1.7 variant that intensified the...
Public Healthhpr2.org

Asia Minute: Southeast Asia’s Coronavirus Surge

Hawaii health officials are working to increase the number of residents who are vaccinated. But in some parts of Southeast Asia, the focus is still on reducing the number of coronavirus infections. New COVID-19 infections are spiking in several countries in Southeast Asia. The numbers remain relatively low compared to...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

South Africa starts jabs for elderly as virus surge looms

ORANGE FARM, South Africa — (AP) — Spry and gray-haired, many dressed in their Sunday best or colorful African prints — and all sporting masks — dozens of South Africans aged 60 and over gathered at a government health clinic outside Johannesburg to get their COVID-19 shots. Some looked at...
Sportssamoanews.com

Cool Stuff: Manu Samoa Coup Victim?

Honolulu, HAWAII — The Samoa News is proudly committed to covering Manu Samoa at an extraordinary level worldwide. We even have assigned a photographer to cover Manu Samoa at the Olympic repechage in Monaco, in their last opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Today while completing our credentials for...
Florida Statebizjournals

Visit Florida looks to boost international tourism

Florida’s tourism marketing agency is planning international trips as officials work to offset the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the travel industry. Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said Tuesday the agency is planning a trip to Mexico in June, with a similar excursion planned to England in July or August, depending on the status of United Kingdom border-crossing requirements.
PhotographyLynchburg News and Advance

AP Week in Pictures: North America

MAY 21 - 27, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews.
Industrymagazinebuzz.com

Now the European Union and AstraZeneca are meeting in court

The European Union questions, among other things, how Astra Zeneca used the 224 million euros, just over 2 billion Swedish kronor, that the European Union paid the company to pay for the production of the vaccines. The British Swedish Astra Zeneca vaccine has long been seen as the main vaccine...