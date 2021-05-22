The Latest: Variant 1st seen in UK now dominant in LA County

The Indian variant will come to “dominate” coronavirus cases in the UK, England’s chief medical officer has warned.He sounded the alarm as Boris Johnson admitted the new strain of the disease could make it more difficult to move to the last stage of easing lockdown in June.In response the prime minister announced plans to slash the amount of time the over-50s and the clinically vulnerable have to wait for their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, from 12 weeks to 8.But he rejected calls from local leaders to vaccinate all young adults in virus hotspots. And there was no...