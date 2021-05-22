Looking Older? Stop Doing These Things Right Now, Say Experts

When you feel under the weather, all you want to do is lay on the couch with a weighted blanket and watch reruns of Law and Order while slurping chicken noodle soup. That's because your body is working overtime to try and squash the bug as soon as possible. With so much work going on behind the scenes, it's no wonder you feel tired, sluggish, and achy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American adult suffers two to three colds per year while children usually catch them more often. Here's what your body is up to when it happens. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 16 "Health" Tips to Stop Following Immediately.