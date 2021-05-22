Luke Bryan Jokes About What He Misses Most About Touring – ‘The Amount of Calories I Burn When I’m on Stage for Two Hours’ (Exclusive)
Country music star Luke Bryan recently mused about returning to the road but joked about what he missed most about being on stage. “I think what I’ve missed the most is the amount of calories I burn when I’m on stage for two hours,” he joked. Adding, “You know I’m cutting up” citing the seriousness of the year and that “Covid-19 is a real thing.” Bryan had Covid-19 in April and discussed the challenges he faced from the illness.www.cheatsheet.com