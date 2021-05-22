newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Luke Bryan Jokes About What He Misses Most About Touring – ‘The Amount of Calories I Burn When I’m on Stage for Two Hours’ (Exclusive)

By Gina Ragusa
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country music star Luke Bryan recently mused about returning to the road but joked about what he missed most about being on stage. “I think what I’ve missed the most is the amount of calories I burn when I’m on stage for two hours,” he joked. Adding, “You know I’m cutting up” citing the seriousness of the year and that “Covid-19 is a real thing.” Bryan had Covid-19 in April and discussed the challenges he faced from the illness.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Star#Off Main Stage#Idol#Jokes#Tour#Rolling Stone Reports#Roaring#Exclusive#Cutting#San Bernardino#Burn#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosEW.com

American Idol recap: Luke Bryan calls one voice 'life-saving' as the Top 3 is revealed

We're so close to crowning a season 19 champion, can't you feel it? Of course, you've probably heard that Caleb Kennedy was disqualified after a video from his past surfaced online that many found to be racially insensitive. The show really glosses over what happened and moves right into the competition: We're down to a Top 4 and tonight they're competing for three places in next week's finale.
Las Vegas, NVtmpresale.com

Luke Bryan at The Theatre in Las Vegas – presale password

The Luke Bryan presale password has just been posted: During this special presale period you have got the chance to acquire show tickets before the general public!!!. You won’t want to miss Luke Bryan’s show in Las Vegas, NV do you? Tickets will probably sell out once they go on sale: during this pre-sale you can order your tickets before they become sold out!
TV ShowsCMT

Luke Bryan Slow Dance’s His Wife’s Sadness Away In Entertaining Instagram Clip

When not co-hosting American Idol, appearing on late-night TV talk shows, or releasing top-40 hit singles, Luke Bryan’s sitting at home keeping things entertaining for himself and his wife, Caroline. A recent clip that his wife posted to Instagram showed that, as quarantine’s days grow longer, the moments wherein being in the house and around the same people you’ve seen — almost daily — for 15 months can get tiresome. However, the Born Here Live Here Die Here vocalist had an entertaining solution.
EntertainmentPosted by
Big Frog 104

Luke Bryan Adds More Shows to 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Luke Bryan is planning something a little bit different for fans who want to see him and his band live in concert, and it's already grown even bigger. The country music superstar has added more shows to his recently announced upcoming Las Vegas, Nev., residency, an opportunity about which he's "tremendously excited."
TV & VideosPosted by
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’ judge Luke Bryan tells Willie Spence he’s ‘literally going to save people’s lives’ with his voice, bringing finalist to tears

On Sunday, the judges’ comments brought finalist Willie Spence to tears. “You’re literally going to save people’s lives with your voice,” judge Luke Bryan said. “You’re going to bring people back from darkness.”. As the other judges agreed, Spence could be seen with tears running down his face. “And then...
TV & VideosNew York Post

‘American Idol’ judges break silence on Caleb Kennedy’s abrupt exit

“American Idol” judges have weighed in on the abrupt departure of contestant Caleb Kennedy — calling his exit “unfortunate” — after a controversial video from his past resurfaced last week. After Sunday’s Season 19 semifinal episode, judge Lionel Richie told People magazine that the decision to remove him from the...
Musicwincountry.com

Luke Bryan to perform at National Music Publishers’ Association’s event

Luke Bryan is among the performers at the annual National Music Publishers’ Association’s meeting next month. Country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift will receive the Songwriter Icon Award at the event, recognizing her illustrious career. In the last year alone, she became the first woman to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards three times, and the first woman to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 with three albums over the course of a single year, with Folklore, Evermore and Fearless (Taylor’s Version).
CelebritiesPopculture

'American Idol' Contestant Arthur Gunn Reveals Why He Dropped out of Finale Performance With Sheryl Crow

Sunday night's American Idol grand finale featured more than just one headline-making moment. As the ABC singing competition crowned its Season 19 winner, one person was notably absent from the season finale. Season 18 finalist and Season 19 return competitor Arthur Gunn was absent for his scheduled duet performance with Sheryl Crow, and now he is speaking out about his reason for abruptly dropping out.