Your liver sucks. Not just your liver, but everyone's liver sucks—like a vacuum cleaner. You can think of the liver as a massive Dyson for your bloodstream. The largest solid organ in the body and, arguably the most complex, your liver performs billions of vital tasks during your lifetime and one of the most important is filtering the poisons from your bloodstream. Everything you absorb through your gastrointestinal tract is processed and filtered through the liver. Nearly every ounce of blood in your body passes through; the liver breaks down and cleans chemicals, nutrients, drugs, alcohol, and other toxins in the blood before they flow throughout your body.