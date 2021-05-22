newsbreak-logo
In India’s Covid Crisis, Echoes of a Colonial Past

By Amna Khalid
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 3 days ago
The news from India this last month has been chilling. Record Covid-19 cases and deaths make headlines every day. On one day in May the country registered 4,529 deaths—the highest single-day total ever recorded anywhere on earth in a single day. These figures do not capture the pandemic’s fullest impact. There is reason to believe that both the rate of infection and the mortality rate are underreported. Burial grounds are running out of space, crematoria furnaces are melting from overuse, funeral pyres are burning round the clock to keep pace and hundreds of corpses were found floating down the river Ganges. How is it that a country that managed to stem the onslaught of Covid last year with fewer casualties than initially projected, whose premier boasted in January at the World Economic Forum of having “saved humanity from a big disaster” turned into the epicenter of the pandemic in weeks?

