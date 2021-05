(Detroit, MI) -- The Timberwolves wrap up the road portion of the schedule tonight against the Pistons. They snapped a three-game skid on Sunday by beating the Magic in Orlando, and are 12-and-21 away from home this season. This could end up being an important game for those that follow the draft lottery. Detroit is the second-worst team in the league while the T'wolves are tied for fourth-worst, and if Minnesota doesn't get a top-three pick this summer, that first-rounder becomes property of the Warriors.