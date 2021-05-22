Two Iowa Community Colleges Added To Partnerships Aiding Veterans And Their Families

Two Iowa community colleges are now designated as Home Base Iowa (HBI) Certified Higher Academic Military Partnerships (CHAMPS). Iowa Western Community College (IWCC) and Marshalltown Community College (MCC) join 27 other CHAMPS institutions across Iowa, demonstrating a commitment to serving veterans and to helping make Iowa a “State of Choice” for military-affiliated students. “Quality education plays a significant role for veterans and their families, and Home Base Iowa recognizes the need to work with higher education institutions to support them along the way,” says HBI Program Manager for State and Strategic Initiatives, Jathan Chicoine. “Congratulations to IWCC and MCC in helping their military-affiliated students achieve academic success and thrive in Iowa.” HBI connects veterans, military personnel and their family members with resources for success in new civilian careers in communities across the state. More information is available through the contact points included below.